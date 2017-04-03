Wichita district announces leadership changes

The Wichita school district has announced more district-level leadership changes for the 2017-18 school year, when Alicia Thompson will take over as superintendent:
▪ Chris Wendt, principal at Minneha Core Knowledge Magnet Elementary, will be executive director of elementary schools, replacing Shannon Benoit.
▪ Benoit will lead pre-kindergarten programs and Multilingual Education Services.
▪ Ken Jantz will be executive director of Title I programs. He currently oversees Multilingual Education Services as well.
▪ Lisa Lutz will continue to lead the district’s assessments and research department as it merges with the Information Services and Technology department. She will serve as IST academic liaison.
Last month, Michele Igenthron became assistant superintendent of elementary schools, replacing Thompson as she transitions to the superintendent post.
Other administrative changes, including new principals, will be announced in coming weeks, said district spokeswoman Susan Arensman.
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
