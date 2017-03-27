Education

Wichita names new assistant superintendent of elementary schools

Michele Ingenthron has been named the Wichita district’s new assistant superintendent of elementary schools, officials said in a news release.

Ingenthron, former principal at Colvin Elementary, will replace Alicia Thompson, who recently was appointed as the next superintendent of Wichita schools. She began her new position Monday.

Before becoming principal at Colvin, Ingenthron served as principal at Ortiz Elementary and Lincoln Elementary and assistant principal at Mueller. Prior to that, she was a teacher at Pleasant Valley Elementary and Horace Mann, a K-8 school. She began her teaching career in Dodge City.

Ingenthron will oversee Wichita’s 55 elementary schools.

