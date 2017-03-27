Wichita names new assistant superintendent of elementary schools

1:07 "Every day I'm going to give it my 100 percent best" Pause

1:12 Shawnee Mission superintendent's advice to lawmakers

3:06 Nico Hernandez wins professional debut

1:06 Volunteers from Manhattan spend spring break helping to repair fences in Ashland

2:08 The Eagle has always been in the heart of Wichita

1:21 Derby designer debuts bridal line

1:50 Wichita State's Shaq Morris discusses his matchup against Kentucky's Bam Adebayo

1:23 Roberts visits western Kansas after wildfires

5:29 Dining With Denise: Pioneer Woman Mercantile a huge draw for tiny Oklahoma town