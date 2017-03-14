Wichita district estimates $8.2 million in cost increases next year

Wichita schools will have to cut another $8.2 million from next year’s budget to keep up with rising costs, the district’s top financial official said.
“Do I feel giddy? No, it’s not too giddy,” said Susan Willis, chief financial officer for Wichita schools.
“Even if there was consensus on a (state) tax plan, if there was consensus on a (new school funding) formula, we couldn’t get money into the pipeline fast enough,” Willis said. “So that’s kind of our challenge.”
According to Willis’ projections for the 2018 fiscal year, which begins in July, the district faces rising costs for utilities, transportation, computer software and insurance.
It also must find $4.7 million to continue funding step-and-track increases for teachers approved as part of this year’s contract.
Revenue, meanwhile, is expected to be flat while state lawmakers craft a new school finance formula in response to a Kansas Supreme Court ruling that found education funding unconstitutional.
“If it feels like you’ve been down this road a few times, you have,” Willis told Wichita school board members Monday.
Since 2009, the district has eliminated positions, cut programs, deferred maintenance and dipped into its contingency reserve to the tune of nearly $98 million, according to data presented to the board.
In coming months, board members will begin considering proposals for cutting expenses. Their first order of business will be to decide whether to keep the current academic calendar, which trimmed $3 million by lengthening the school day and shortening the year.
Superintendent John Allison said celebration of the Supreme Court decision in favor of school districts has been tempered by the fact that any funding increases likely won’t affect next year’s budget.
“We’re truly in a waiting game,” Allison said. “You’ll have to publish your budget and still maybe not have any idea what the real numbers will look like.”
Board member Joy Eakins said more cuts likely will be painful for students and staff.
“We talk a lot about keeping things away from the classroom, but the real truth is we can’t keep it away from the classroom,” she said.
“Maybe it’s away from the public’s eye because the public doesn’t see what happens when you get rid of a peer consultant, or when you change the way you do things, or when your classroom gets a little bit larger. But the people who work in this district see it and they feel it every day.”
