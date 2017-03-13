Wichita secondary schools to get new math curriculum

A new math curriculum for Wichita middle school and high school students will focus more closely on Common Core-aligned standards and link with what students are learning in elementary school, district officials said.
The Wichita school board on Monday approved a seven-year, $4 million deal with Carnegie Learning for its core secondary math curriculum.
It will replace Agile Mind in high schools and, in middle schools, what one board member described as a “patchwork quilt” of math textbooks and other materials.
“You hear ‘Every other week, my son brings home another piece from another book,’ as (teachers) try to make it all work together,” said board member Joy Eakins.
“I think one of the strengths of this system is that there’s one book. … And I love that students can take their books home.”
The Carnegie curriculum features “consumable,” soft-cover textbooks that students can write in – like a textbook and workbook in one, said Tiffinie Irving, assistant superintendent of learning services. It also features online resources such as tutorials for students and lesson-plan ideas for teachers.
“There was one curriculum that stood out amongst all the others,” Irving told board members. “It was just overwhelming in the comments from our teachers. They spoke very highly of it.”
The Carnegie curriculum was one of four tested in Wichita classrooms beginning last spring. Twenty-six middle-school teachers and 32 high-school teachers participated, and about 90 percent of them said they preferred Carnegie over the others, including the district’s current math curriculum, Irving said.
The new curriculum will launch in the fall for most Wichita sixth- through 12th-graders. Advanced math courses in high schools, such as Advanced Placement calculus, statistics and college algebra, will continue using their current course materials.
Irving said Carnegie will link more seamlessly with Engage New York, a math curriculum launched this past fall at Wichita elementary schools. That replaced Everyday Mathematics, a kindergarten-through-fifth-grade curriculum the district adopted in 2009.
The adoption comes as Wichita faces dismal state test scores in math, with students continuing to perform below their peers across the state.
In 2016, about 41 percent of Wichita students scored below grade level in math on the Kansas assessment test, compared with 26 percent statewide. In Wichita high schools, more than half of students scored at Level 1 – the bottom-most score – in math.
During a recent report to board members, Irving said the district’s math curriculum had not kept pace with more rigorous tests and higher standards implemented in recent years. The new Carnegie curriculum will give Wichita a fully Common Core-aligned plan from pre-kindergarten through graduation.
The program’s $4 million price tag is “comparable to other programs,” Irving said. It includes all course materials, teacher training and access to online resources.
After the board’s vote Monday, superintendent John Allison said he felt “very comfortable as we move forward with our students’ progression.”
“It’s not easy, and it doesn’t stop now,” he said.
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
