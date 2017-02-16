Immigrants’ protest won’t be excused absence in Wichita schools

Wichita principals have been instructed to treat Thursday “just as any other school day,” as immigrants across the country are expected to stay home from school or work to illustrate their impact on the U.S. economy and way of life.
It was unclear early Thursday what impact the “Day Without Immigrants” walk-out was having on Wichita school attendance.
Susan Arensman, spokeswoman for the Wichita district, said district leaders addressed the issue in a message to principals Wednesday, directing them to be aware of the planned protest but to conduct business as usual.
Participation in the walk-out would not be considered an excused absence for students or employees, officials said.
“There is no question that we value the diversity in our district and community, and have deep appreciation for the students, employees and their families who come to us from countries other than the US,” said the e-mail from assistant superintendents Bill Faflick and Alicia Thompson.
“That said, it is important to emphasize that school is in session on Thursday, Feb. 16, just as any other school day.”
Students and employees not reporting to school Thursday will be excused “for a valid reason,” such as an illness, medical appointment or family funeral, the e-mail said. But “participation in a walk-out is not an excusable absence.”
Wichita students and employees not reporting to school Thursday will be excused “for a valid reason,” such as an illness, medical appointment or family funeral. But “participation in a walk-out is not an excusable absence,” officials said.
“We do not request or expect you to make broader building announcements,” Faflick and Thompson said in the e-mail. “Rather, we expect tomorrow to be treated as any other school day.”
“A Day Without Immigrants” actions, planned in cities across the country, gained momentum this week on social media and by word of mouth. The protest was organized in response to President Trump, whose administration has pledged to increase the deportation of immigrants living in the country illegally.
In some school districts with large immigrant populations, such as Los Angeles, school officials urged students and teachers not to join the protest.
Sherman Padgett, principal at Wichita North High School, said Thursday morning that he wasn’t yet sure whether students were absent in larger-than-usual numbers. Nearly 1,000 of North’s 2,200 students qualify to test for English as their second language.
Padgett said he hoped students would not participate in the “Day Without Immigrants” protest by skipping school.
“You shouldn’t hurt yourselves trying to make a point to the oppressor,” Padgett said. “You don’t not go to school. You fight hard to have a right to a public education.”
Padgett said he directed teachers who asked about the protest Wednesday to encourage students to report to school.
“I want our staff just to tell kids, ‘You have a right to be here.’ This is a human right to be educated and to learn, and don’t give that up.”
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
Comments