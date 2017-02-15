Wichita school board could be violating open meetings law, lawyer says

2:07 No One Eats Alone Pause

0:35 2016: Take an aerial tour of WSU's Innovation Campus

2:39 Aerial footage of Maize school bond projects

1:10 Wichita classrooms try flexible seating

3:48 KU beats K-State 74-71

3:46 Video captures men robbing taxi driver at gunpoint

0:49 Awww! See what pops out of the trunk of this tree

1:56 2016: Retracing Allen Ginsberg's steps through Wichita

1:57 Preview of 'The Keeper,' episode 5 of Wichita 'Lockup'