U.S. Department of Education page on IDEA back online

A federal web page devoted to the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act was back online Thursday after being inaccessible Wednesday.
Officials with the U.S. Department of Education said technical issues with their website’s server caused the outage.
People seeking information about the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act – or IDEA, as the federal law is commonly known – can now find it at idea.ed.gov.
The site features information for parents, teachers, policymakers, researchers and others about the law, which requires that public schools provide children with disabilities a “free and appropriate” education just like other students.
The IDEA was a topic of contention during a heated confirmation hearing for U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who was sworn in Tuesday.
DeVos said during the hearing that implementation of laws for students with disabilities should be left to the states. Later, when told that IDEA is a federal civil rights law and must be followed where federal dollars are in play, DeVos said, “I may have confused it.”
