Wichita superintendent the sole finalist for Olathe schools chief

Wichita superintendent John Allison has been named the sole finalist for superintendent of Olathe public schools, the Olathe district announced Wednesday.
In a message to Wichita district staff Wednesday morning, Allison said he “did not seek out this opportunity, but agreed to be considered after a difficult and emotional process of reflection over the last month.”
Allison said he plans to visit with Olathe district leaders and tour schools there Wednesday.
“Following deliberation over the weekend, their Board of Education intends to make a final decision Monday,” Allison wrote.
“I will be honored to continue serving Kansas public school students – whether I am invited to serve in Olathe or I remain your superintendent in the Wichita Public Schools.”
