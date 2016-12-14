Education

December 14, 2016 10:10 AM

Wichita superintendent the sole finalist for Olathe schools chief

By Suzanne Perez Tobias

stobias@wichitaeagle.com

Wichita superintendent John Allison has been named the sole finalist for superintendent of Olathe public schools, the Olathe district announced Wednesday.

In a message to Wichita district staff Wednesday morning, Allison said he “did not seek out this opportunity, but agreed to be considered after a difficult and emotional process of reflection over the last month.”

Allison said he plans to visit with Olathe district leaders and tour schools there Wednesday.

“Following deliberation over the weekend, their Board of Education intends to make a final decision Monday,” Allison wrote.

“I will be honored to continue serving Kansas public school students – whether I am invited to serve in Olathe or I remain your superintendent in the Wichita Public Schools.”

John Allison comments on school funding

Wichita superintendent John Allison reacts to oral arguments presented at the Kansas Supreme Court on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.

stobias@wichitaeagle.com

Wichita schools superintendent on Supreme Court school finance ruling

Wichita public schools superintendent John Allison comments on Supreme Court ruling that Kansas school funding is inequitable. (Feb. 11, 2016/Mike Hutmacher/The Wichita Eagle.)

mhutmacher@wichitaeagle.com
 

Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias

