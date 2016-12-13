Rogers to stay on school board – and serve in Senate

4:11 Colyer on his role in the Brownback administration Pause

7:37 Watch protesters disrupt Lawrence school board meeting over handling of teacher's alleged racist remarks

0:45 Lynn Rogers talks about his campaign

4:51 Dining with Denise: A Wichita gas station pizza tour

0:58 Oeno Wine Bar owner reminisces about the business

0:27 5-year-old cancer patient's climb up the stairs inspires

3:05 Wichita State beats Oklahoma 76-73

2:57 Chiefs Daily: Could Jamaal Charles return this season?

10:22 K-State rolls TCU 30-6