Maize OKs school placement policy calling for boundaries

The Maize school board on Monday unanimously approved a policy that calls for geographical boundaries to determine which middle and high schools students attend.
Following the vote, board members were getting their first look at proposed boundary lines. They are expected to vote on them in coming months, after a series of community feedback sessions. (For more information on the proposed boundary lines, go to Kansas.com.)
The vote comes after three years of uncertainty and debate over student placement in Maize, a district of about 7,300 students that includes parts of west Wichita.
Board members opted to extend possible exemptions to the boundary-directed school assignments, allowing families of current elementary school students with older siblings to declare a preference for middle and high school by Dec. 15.
“It helps soften the blow of what we’re doing,” said board president Matt Jensby. “This has been going on a long time, (with) so many unknowns, and if we can do it, we should.”
Beginning next school year, Maize students will be assigned to one of the district’s two middle and high schools based on their primary address. The plan calls for a feeder pattern connecting Maize Middle School with Maize High and Maize South Middle School with Maize South High.
A transition plan calls for all current middle and high school students to return to their current schools, regardless of their boundary assignment, until they advance to high school or graduate. All current middle-schoolers will be allowed to request a high school during their eighth-grade year.
This year’s fifth-graders will attend boundary-assigned middle schools next year – except for some “legacy exemptions,” officials said.
Younger siblings of current middle- and high-school students have until Dec. 15 to declare whether they wish to attend the older sibling’s schools rather than their boundary-assigned feeder pattern.
If they opt out of their boundary-assigned schools, they will not be allowed to change that request prior to entering middle or high school. In addition, students granted the exemption would be required to provide their own transportation.
The district will continue assigning elementary students to schools based on enrollment, class size, sibling legacy and other factors. Elementary schools will not be tied to boundary lines nor to particular middle or high schools.
Unlike most school districts, Maize has no geographical attendance boundaries that determine where a child goes to school. Since the district’s second high school opened in 2009, district leaders have let families choose – or at least request – which middle or high school their children attend.
At times, capacity concerns have prompted the district to deny some families’ preferences, leading to appeals and criticism of the placement system.
Board member Bruce Nicholson expressed concern about extending exemptions for current elementary students, though he voted for the policy.
“I’m concerned this is just strining it out too far,” he said. “In our efforts to please, I’m afraid we’re cutting our own throats on the policy.”
