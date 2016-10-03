Wichita schools hold classes as usual amid ‘creepy clown’ threats

Wichita police on Monday were advising people to report suspicious activity around schools after the Wichita district received threats from “creepy clown” accounts on social media.
“We take these kinds of comments seriously, and it will not be tolerated,” said Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, spokeswoman for Wichita police.
“The Wichita Police Department will investigate and arrest individuals if we can learn their identity.”
On Sunday evening, Wichita school district officials e-mailed families and posted online that they had received threats against some schools from social media accounts in which people pose as scary clowns.
The “creepy clown” threats have become a national phenomenon in recent weeks. At least a dozen people face charges of making false reports or threats or chasing people, in cases that span several states.
“It is not localized, for sure,” Woodrow said. “Every single state has had incidents like this. National news … they’ve all covered these stories, so that’s probably where this is coming from.”
Several Wichita parents said on social media that they planned to keep their children home from school Monday because of the threats.
Wichita school spokeswoman Susan Arensman would not say whether such absences would be excused. Parents keeping students home because of the threats should talk with their school principal, she said.
“We obviously are taking this seriously. We’re also working with Wichita police and taking guidance from them since there are similar cases across the country,” Arensman said Monday.
“We are doing what we can to keep our students and staff safe.”
Officials in Derby, Andover and Valley Center said they have not received any similar threats against their schools.
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
