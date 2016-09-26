Most state universities see enrollment drop; WATC sets record

Enrollment at four of the state’s six universities decreased for the fall 2016 semester, according to data released by the Kansas Board of Regents.
Emporia State, Kansas State, Pittsburg State and Wichita State all saw losses, while the University of Kansas and Fort Hays State saw gains.
Total enrollment at the six universities was effectively flat at 94,301 – 21 students more than last year.
However, enrollment at the state’s technical colleges was up more than 6 percent from last year, with a total of 7,724 students.
Wichita Area Technical College saw record enrollment with 3,592 students, according to president Sheree Utash.
Utash credits the college’s new Wichita Promise scholarship program for part of the increase.
Overall, enrollment at Wichita State for fall 2016 is 14,474 students, a decrease of 21 students, or 0.14 percent, compared to fall 2015.
This semester has the largest class of new freshmen (1,476) in Wichita State history, including the largest number of new full-time freshmen (1,420), according to a news release by the university.
University enrollment fall 2016
School
Number of Students
Difference from fall 2015
Percent change
Emporia State
5,887
-207
-3.4
Fort Hays State
14,658
448
3.15
Kansas State
23,779
-367
-1.52
Pittsburg State
7,102
-142
-1.96
University of Kansas- total
28,401
310
1.10
University of Kansas
24,892
184
0.74
KU Medical Center
3,509
126
3.72
Wichita State
14,474
-21
-0.14
Data: Kansas Regents
