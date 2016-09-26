Wichita teachers participate in ‘Contract Day’ demonstration

Teachers across the Wichita district started their workday a little later than usual on Monday, many of them walking in to schools together as a show of solidarity for a union-organized “Contract Day” demonstration.
“More than the financial part of it, we just feel very disrespected,” said Curtis Wilson, a second-grade teacher at Franklin Elementary School.
“A lot of us have stuck with the district for many years, and the only bump we get is longevity (pay), but that’s been frozen I don’t know how long.
“We are just really frustrated and just really exhausted mentally and emotionally that the superintendent and the board is not looking at it through the glasses that we wear.”
United Teachers of Wichita, which represents about 4,200 teachers and other certified employees in contract negotiations, urged teachers to work only the hours required in their contract – no more, no less – on Monday to illustrate how much teachers do during their off-hours.
Teacher workload
At Franklin Elementary, near Douglas and Seneca, about 20 teachers gathered in a parking lot just east of the school and walked in together about 15 minutes before the morning bell.
Under the terms of the teacher contract, Wichita teachers are required to work 7.5 hours per day, including lunch.
The contract requires teachers to “be present in and around the building for a minimum of 10 minutes before and after the school day” and that teachers “shall be guaranteed at least one 40-minute, duty-free lunch period per day.”
Shirley Crosby, an intervention teacher at Franklin, said she usually helps monitor lines in the school cafeteria during breakfast – a volunteer position because “we don’t have any money to pay for that,” she said.
“Otherwise, there’s nobody there to do it, and I just feel like our kids should be safe,” Crosby said.
She skipped that duty on Monday and planned to leave school shortly after the afternoon bell, even though it likely would mean catching up on planning and paperwork later.
“I was here this past weekend,” Crosby said, smiling. “Most of us usually are.”
Steve Wentz, president of United Teachers of Wichita, told teachers gathered at Franklin on Monday that he appreciated their participation in the union’s first-ever Contract Day.
“It’s time we’re not just heard and listened to, but it’s time for some action,” Wentz said.
Earlier on Monday, several teachers at East High School gathered in the gym foyer for coffee and conversation before heading to their classrooms.
History teacher Larry Smith said he usually arrives at East around 6:30 a.m. – an hour and a half before the morning bell – to finalize lesson plans and respond to parents’ e-mails because there’s not enough time during the school day.
Smith said teachers’ workload has increased substantially over the past several years as the district has launched new initiatives that require more planning, paperwork and data tracking.
“Everything that gets added sounds like a great idea, and maybe it is a great idea,” Smith said. “One at a time it might be OK, but all together it just gets to be too much.”
Some teachers opt out
Some teachers opted not to participate in Monday’s demonstration, saying the effort unfairly pointed blame at district leaders for what they said is a statewide failure to support public education.
Darham Rogers, a history teacher and cross-country coach at East High, posted a lengthy explanation on his Facebook page Sunday saying he supports the union’s overall mission but would not participate in what he called a “publicity stunt.”
Rogers said he planned to start work at his normal time and have his classroom available over lunch to a student who comes in sometimes to work on homework.
“My room is the only quiet place he can go during lunch to get his work done. Am I going to turn him away … because I have a duty-free 40-minute period for lunch? Absolutely not,” Rogers wrote. “Do I expect to be compensated for that time? NO.”
Rogers, a UTW member, said state lawmakers are to blame for the district’s financial situation and that Monday’s strategy could further hamper contract negotiations and divide teachers.
Contract talks between the district and its union broke down again recently after a mediation session ended without agreement on a contract for the current school year. Teachers currently are working under the terms of their 2015-16 contract.
A parent reacts
Rachel Herman, whose son attends Franklin Elementary, said she wasn’t aware of the Contract Day initiative until she saw teachers walking together to an east entrance of the school on Monday morning.
A few minutes later, she walked her son Shawn to his kindergarten classroom and left with two younger children in a stroller.
“The whole situation is just more sad to me than anything,” Herman said. “I know it’s out of the teachers’ control, so that’s the hard part.”
A recent cost-cutting measure that shortened the school year but lengthened the day has been difficult for her son and his classmates, Herman said.
“He doesn’t have that attention span, you know? He’s little, and so it’s the children that are being affected by these things, not all of us.”
