Crime Stoppers’ Crime of the week: Shooting in Newton

Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers are featuring a shooting in Newton as “Crime of the week” because Newton and Harvey County do not have a Crime Stoppers program.
Newton Police is searching for a suspect in a shooting and attempted vehicle theft that occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 in the 400 block of Normandy.
A homeowner noticed someone was trying to steal his vehicle, so he confronted the man, who then shot him several times.
The homeowner was taken to a hospital and underwent a surgical procedure. He is recovering.
The shooter was last seeing running from the household, but it is unknown where he went. His description is unknown.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Several people have offered money for an award, so if you have information that could lead to this suspect’s arrest, you could be eligible for an award in excess of $2,500.
