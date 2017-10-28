Crime of the Week

Crime Stoppers’ Crime of the week: Shooting in Newton

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 28, 2017 11:52 AM

Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers are featuring a shooting in Newton as “Crime of the week” because Newton and Harvey County do not have a Crime Stoppers program.

Newton Police is searching for a suspect in a shooting and attempted vehicle theft that occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 in the 400 block of Normandy.

A homeowner noticed someone was trying to steal his vehicle, so he confronted the man, who then shot him several times.

The homeowner was taken to a hospital and underwent a surgical procedure. He is recovering.

The shooter was last seeing running from the household, but it is unknown where he went. His description is unknown.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Several people have offered money for an award, so if you have information that could lead to this suspect’s arrest, you could be eligible for an award in excess of $2,500.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police seek help in cold case homicide from 2008

    Wichita police Detective Wendy Hummell talks about a cold case where a teenager from out of town was shot and killed. She spoke at the Wichita Police Department's daily media briefing on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.

Police seek help in cold case homicide from 2008

Police seek help in cold case homicide from 2008 2:02

Police seek help in cold case homicide from 2008
With two shots, Kansas warden frees bucks 1:58

With two shots, Kansas warden frees bucks
Maize South knocks off Andover Central to win regional title 3:03

Maize South knocks off Andover Central to win regional title

View More Video