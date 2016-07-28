Man fatally injured girlfriend’s toddler because of argument, cellmate testifies

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story listed an incorrect date when the crime occurred.
A man charged with murdering his girlfriend’s 17-month-old daughter injured the girl to the point of death because he didn’t like her biological father and was upset that he and the father had been arguing, according to testimony Thursday from his former Sedgwick County Jail cellmate.
Michael C. Ross, 21, was coming down off of a nightlong drug binge when he grabbed Grace Harris’ arm and yanked her off a kitchen countertop, “side-swiped” the toddler’s legs out from under her as she played in the bathroom sink and purposely tipped a heavy television over onto her while he babysat her and her 4-year-old sister on Nov. 9, 2015, Demarco Rippatoe testified during Ross’ preliminary hearing Thursday in Sedgwick County District Court.
The girls’ mother, 38, was at work when she was hurt. Ross was living with her and two of her daughters at a home at 5111 S. Meridian at the time.
“He (Ross) told me that one morning he woke up and the kids was hungry and he was coming down off of methamphetamines and he was upset because him and their father was getting into it,” Rippatoe testified under questioning by Angela Wilson, a Sedgwick County assistant district attorney.
Grace hit her head on the edge of a cabinet or the floor when she was pulled off the counter, but “got up and wobbled and started playing again,” Rippatoe testified Ross told him.
When Grace was knocked over in the bathroom, she fell between the tub and toilet and struck her head hard enough to leave a knot on her forehead.
After that, Rippatoe testified Ross said he put Grace and her sister in a room to watch television. He left but later “went in there and pushed the TV over on the baby,” he said.
He went in there and pushed the TV over on the baby.
Demarco Rippatoe, former cellmate of Michael C. Ross
“He said the other daughter was trying to get it off of her but couldn’t,” Rippatoe testified, adding that Ross eventually lifted the TV off of Grace and then laid her down on a bed in another room before phoning her mother.
Grace died while hospitalized on Nov. 14. Her injuries included brain bleeding and swelling, a liver laceration and bruising.
Ross claims Grace was hurt when she fell.
“Did he tell you that he killed her and was trying to make it look like an accident?” Wilson asked Rippatoe.
“Yes, he did,” Rippatoe replied. But, he said: “I’m not sure if he intentionally killed her, or not.”
I’m not sure if he intentionally killed her, or not.
Demarco Rippatoe, former cellmate of Michael C. Ross
Defense attorney Tricia Oldridge called the version of the story into question by pointing out that Ross told Rippatoe at least four different accounts of how Grace was injured.
She also pointed out that Rippatoe had crimes of dishonesty in his past, including a recent theft conviction.
After hearing testimony from Rippatoe and other witnesses, District Judge Joe Kisner bound Ross for an Aug. 29 jury trial on alternative charges of first-degree murder and one count of child abuse.
Ross has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
