Gold Cadillac CTS sought in string of shootings, Crime Stoppers says

A string of shootings last month may be connected, according to the Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers.
In the initial shooting, witnesses told police officers that two groups fired at each other near 11th and Glendale, hitting several cars and residences. A man with a rifle left the shootout in a gold Cadillac CTS with a dent in the rear driver's side. Police found cartridge casings from a high powered rifle and a handgun at the scene.
Police are also looking for a man who may have been a victim in that shooting. The man told a resident that he was in fear for his life and asked for a ride to a nearby restaurant.
Officials said that shooting may be related to May 22 and May 26 shootings in the 5200 block of East Lincoln. Officers responded to reports of shots in the area and found cartridge cases from a high powered rifle in the May 26 shooting. A home that had been struck in the May 22 shooting was also struck in the May 26 shooting, Crime Stoppers said.
Witnesses said they saw a newer Hyundai Accent four-door car in the area on the night of the second shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or online at wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com.
