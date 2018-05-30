Emily Glass, stepmom of Lucas Hernandez, released from Sedgwick County jail

Emily Glass — who police say led a private investigator to the body of 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez — walked out of the Sedgwick County Jail on Wednesday after District Attorney Marc Bennett announced that he would not be filing charges in the boy’s death that day.

A veteran Wichita defense attorney said that her release from jail at this point doesn’t mean much.

Glass was booked into jail late Thursday, May 24, after her stepson's body was found underneath a rural Harvey County bridge. She was booked under suspicion of interference of a law enforcement officer and obstruction and held on a $250,000 bond.

Once a person is booked into jail on suspicion of a crime, as Glass was, they must be released from jail within a limited amount of time if they don’t get charged.

Veteran Wichita defense attorney Charley O’Hara noted that if an investigation becomes a murder case, prosecutors have an unlimited amount of time to investigate and pursue eventual charges.

“But you can’t hold them in jail until you figure out whether to charge them,” O’Hara said.

In Sedgwick County, prosecutors try to file charges 48 to 72 hours after someone is taken into custody without a warrant, district attorney’s spokesman Dan Dillon said.

About 4 p.m. Wednesday, Glass walked briskly out of the jail escorted by Sheriff's officers and her attorney. She was wearing sunglasses and held a balled-up shirt in her hand that she held up over her face part of the time. She got into a waiting white van.

Outside the jail, a group of bystanders gathered and yelled questions at her, including how Lucas died. Her attorney said they would take no questions.

Elizabeth Greer, a mother of four young children, was among the bystanders.

"I want justice for Lucas," she said. "So that all of us have peace."

O’Hara said people could be wrongly assuming that Glass is guilty of the most serious crime involving Lucas, considering how the case has played out, with her reporting Lucas missing more than three months ago. Then, according to police, she led a private investigator to Lucas’ body this past week.





“That doesn’t mean she killed someone,” O’Hara said. “It means she’s lying about it (the body) afterwards.”

Her release from jail also doesn’t mean that police won’t be able to eventually prove a case against her, he said. Anything that Glass told the private investigator is not information that can be withheld from police, he said.

Also, unlike police, a private investigator wouldn’t have to advise Glass of her rights, including the right to remain silent and to have an attorney present, he said.

O’Hara said he expects that the private investigator will be called to testify if charges are filed against Glass.