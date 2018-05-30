DA makes announcement in Lucas Hernandez case

No charges will be filed Wednesday in the death of Lucas Hernandez, according to District Attorney Marc Bennett. Bennett said investigators are continuing to follow newly developed leads and are awaiting the results of forensic examinations. Travis Heying
No charges will be filed Wednesday in the death of Lucas Hernandez, according to District Attorney Marc Bennett. Bennett said investigators are continuing to follow newly developed leads and are awaiting the results of forensic examinations. Travis Heying
No charges will be filed Wednesday in the death of Lucas Hernandez, according to District Attorney Marc Bennett. Bennett said investigators are continuing to follow newly developed leads and are awaiting the results of forensic examinations. Travis Heying

Crime & Courts

No charges have been filed in death of 5-year-old Lucas; investigation is continuing

By Tim Potter

tpotter@wichitaeagle.com

May 30, 2018 01:32 PM

No charges will be filed Wednesday in the death of Lucas Hernandez, according to District Attorney Marc Bennett.

Bennett said investigators are continuing to follow newly developed leads and are awaiting the results of forensic examinations.

The investigation is not final until the autopsy is complete and the toxicology results are available, Bennett said in a brief statement Wednesday afternoon.

“I appreciate the exhaustive investigation of this case conducted by law enforcement," Bennett said. "This office will continue to actively work with law enforcement until this case is resolved.”

The Wichita police presented their case to the District Attorney's Office Wednesday morning.

The body of the 5-year-old was found Thursday under a bridge in rural Harvey County. The same evening his stepmom, Emily Glass, was arrested under suspicion of interference of a law enforcement officer and obstruction.

Police said last week that Glass led a private investigator to Lucas' body.

Wednesday morning she was being held in the Sedgwick County jail on a $250,000 bond. With the announcement that no charges are being filed Wednesday, Glass is expected to be released from jail.

Lucas had been missing since Feb. 17 when Glass told police that she awoke from a nap that Saturday afternoon and Lucas was gone. She called police that evening to report it.

Harvey County Sheriff describes the scene where the body of small child was found Thursday after. The body is believed to be that of Lucas Hernandez who has been missing since February. Bo Rader



Read More

Read More

  Comments  

Videos

DA makes announcement in Lucas Hernandez case

Possible shooting investigated Tuesday morning

View More Video