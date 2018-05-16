Jury delivers not-guilty verdict in child endangerment case of missing boy's stepmother

A jury on Wednesday acquitted the stepmother of missing 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez of one count of child endangerment involving her own 1-year-old daughter.

Emily Glass has been on trial this week for reportedly smoking three bowls of marijuana in her garage then driving to the Olive Garden at Central and Rock with the girl on Feb. 16. She admitted to ingesting the drug during law enforcement interviews, prosecutor Monika Hoyt told jurors, asking for a conviction.

But there was no physical evidence — like blood or hair follicle tests or drug paraphernalia found — that proves Glass smoked pot or that it affected her driving, Glass' defense attorney, Julia Leth-Perez, argued.

A six-person jury delivered the not guilty verdict after deliberating for less than an hour Wednesday morning. Her trial started Monday.

The verdict brought quiet but mixed reactions from those in the courtroom gallery. A few people shed tears.

Glass has been held in the Sedgwick County Jail since her arrest on the child endangerment charge on Feb. 21. The acquittal means she'll be released in that case.

The trial did not touch on the larger question looming over Glass: Where is Lucas and why did he vanish? He was in Glass' care at the time.

Glass reported the pre-kindergartner missing on Feb. 17 — the day after the Olive Garden trip. She says Lucas was playing in his bedroom when she showered and laid down for a nap.

When she awoke a few hours later, she told police, he was gone.

Glass has also told police that she left Lucas at home when she took her 1-year-old to Olive Garden because he was asleep. His father, Jonathan Hernandez, was working out of town at the time.

Three months later the boy’s whereabouts remain a mystery.

A police officer has said publicly he doesn’t think Lucas walked away from his home on his own. Experts say a stranger abduction is unlikely and extremely rare. Law enforcement and public searches for the boy have turned up nothing.

Many fear him dead.

No one has been criminally charged in connection with his disappearance.

