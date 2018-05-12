Officer saves 2 women who were found on fire, police say

Fire investigators are trying to determine how two woman caught fire at Rostizeria Los Reyes, in the 500 block of West 21st, on Friday night.
At around 9 p.m., a Wichita police officer was driving by the restaurant when he saw a woman — who was on fire — run out of the building. He stopped and used his hands to extinguish the flames, Officer Charley Davidson said.
The woman told the officer that her sister was inside the business, also on fire. He tried to get inside, but the front doors were locked. Davidson said the officer broke a window and again used his hands to extinguish the fire on the second woman.
Both women — ages 51 and 57 — were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The officer had minor injuries.
“Through the officer’s quick actions bravery and heroism, two lives were saved, and additional property damage was prevented,” Davidson said in an email.
No one else was in the restaurant at the time of the fire.
