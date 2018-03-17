Woman accused of assaulting, making racial slurs toward 18-year-old, police say

A 54-year-old woman was jailed Friday night after Wichita police say she assaulted a teenager and made racial slurs toward her.
The 18-year-old called 911 at around 10:40 p.m. from an apartment complex in the 1700 block of North Gentry.
She told officers she was in the laundry room when a woman she didn't know attacked her and made racial slurs, Officer Charley Davidson said in an email. As the 18-year-old walked to her car, the older woman grabbed her, grabbed her laundry basket and then walked away, Davidson said.
The 18-year-old had minor injuries, he said.
Never miss a local story.
The woman was arrested on suspicion of robbery, attempted robbery and battery.
Booking reports identify her as Erin Suzanne Brown. She was taken into custody in the 3800 block of East 17th Street, the reports say.
Comments