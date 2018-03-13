Sedgwick County deputy arrested in domestic battery case, sheriff says

A deputy with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Monday evening in the 2200 block of South Belmont on suspicion of domestic battery.
Sheriff Jeff Easter said the man, 29-year-old Vincent Folston, has been a road deputy for 2 ½ years. He is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.
Details on what allegedly happened inside the home were not released.
The Wichita Police Department was sent to the original 911 call on Monday evening and will handle the criminal investigation.
Never miss a local story.
Easter said his office will release the names of employees who are arrested or charged because, "citizens that are also arrested for these kind of crimes, their name is released in the booking reports."
"Deputies are not above the law and the sheriff's office will always investigate any crime with the due diligence that the public entrusts in us," he said.
Folston was not listed as being in jail on Tuesday afternoon.
Comments