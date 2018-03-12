Stepmom of missing boy — Lucas Hernandez — wants lower bond, says she's not a threat

The jailed stepmother of a missing Wichita boy is asking a judge to change her bond so she can go home to her husband and have contact with the boy and other children.
“Defendant does not pose a threat or harm to the community,” Emily Glass’ attorney argues in a court document filed in Sedgwick County District Court on Friday.
Glass, 26, is the stepmother of 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez, who had been missing for 23 days as of Monday. Wichita police and the FBI have been conducting a criminal investigation of the boy’s disappearance. Police, volunteers and a national group have assisted in looking for Lucas.
Glass’s attorney says that the stepmother’s $50,000 bond is too high.
Glass has been held in the Sedgwick County Jail since Feb. 21 on a charge of misdemeanor child endangerment. The charge alleges that she endangered her 1-year-old daughter.
Police investigating Lucas’ disappearance announced last month that they had arrested her on suspicion of endangering him and a 1-year-old child. But prosecutors charged Glass only with endangering the 1-year-old.
Glass told police that she last saw Lucas in the bedroom of their rental home on South Edgemoor about 3 p.m. Feb. 17. She said she took a shower and a nap that day, then called police around 6:15 p.m. after she realized he was missing.
In the court document filed Friday, her attorney, Julia Leth-Perez, says Glass “allegedly endangered her minor child” but that the “facts and circumstances do not support the current bond amount. A similarly situated Defendant would not likely receive the same bond.”
Glass is a stay-at-home parent and can’t afford “this substantial bail amount,” Leth-Perez says in the document.
After her release from jail, Glass would return to the home where she lives with her husband, Leth-Perez said. Glass has said in another court document that Lucas’ father, Jonathan Hernandez, is her husband.
Glass isn’t at risk of fleeing and doesn’t pose a threat to the community or to her child, who has been placed in state custody, Leth-Perez said. Glass needs to be involved in her child’s pending child-in-need-of care case, her attorney said.
Glass’s current bond prohibits her from contact with three people identified in the court document as “JAH, LH and MH.” Those match the initials of her husband, her missing stepson and her daughter, the attorney wrote. Glass is asking to be able to have contact with them, the court document says.
She also wants to have her bond conditions changed so that she can “have incidental contact with any other minor children with whom she might have come in contact with” as part of the child-in-need-of-care case.
A court hearing on Glass’s requests is set for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
