.
. File photo The Wichita Eagle
. File photo The Wichita Eagle

Crime & Courts

Man walked up to drive-through window to rob Burger King, Wichita police say

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

March 12, 2018 01:56 PM

When a man walked up to the drive-through window of a northwest Wichita Burger King on Sunday night, he ordered cash instead of a hamburger.

Wichita police were called to the Burger King at 2150 W. 21st St. at around 11 p.m. on Sunday for a robbery, Officer Charley Davidson said. Two employees, an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, told police that a man walked up to the drive-through window, brandished a gun and demanded money.

Police described the robber as a black man in his mid- to late-30s wearing a brown and black mask and green and tan camouflage jacket and holding a black handgun. Davidson said investigators looked at security camera footage from the drive-through window.

Police ask anyone with information on the case to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) McClatchy

  Comments  