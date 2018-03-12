Man walked up to drive-through window to rob Burger King, Wichita police say

When a man walked up to the drive-through window of a northwest Wichita Burger King on Sunday night, he ordered cash instead of a hamburger.
Wichita police were called to the Burger King at 2150 W. 21st St. at around 11 p.m. on Sunday for a robbery, Officer Charley Davidson said. Two employees, an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, told police that a man walked up to the drive-through window, brandished a gun and demanded money.
Police described the robber as a black man in his mid- to late-30s wearing a brown and black mask and green and tan camouflage jacket and holding a black handgun. Davidson said investigators looked at security camera footage from the drive-through window.
Police ask anyone with information on the case to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
