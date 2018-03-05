Wichita SWAT team arrests man in Sunday standoff

An early Sunday morning police standoff ended when a SWAT team entered a Wichita home and arrested a man, police said.
A 30-year-old woman and her 11-year-old son showed up at Patrol North at 21st and Hillside late Saturday night, Officer Charley Davidson said. The woman told police that her 31-year-old ex-boyfriend had shot a gun after climbing through a window at her house in the 800 block of North Chautauqua, near Ninth and Hillside.
Officers went to the home at around midnight on Sunday, and a SWAT team was called at around 3:30 a.m., Davidson said. Police were not able to get the man to come out of the house after several attempts, he said.
At around 6:30 a.m., the SWAT team entered the house and arrested the man, Davidson said.
The woman told police that the ex-boyfriend had come to the home earlier on Saturday night, so she called her brother to help, Davidson said. She said the ex-boyfriend came back later, climbed in through a window, got in a fight with the brother and fired one shot from a gun, Davidson said.
The bullet did not hit anyone, police said. The ex-boyfriend also battered the woman, Davidson said.
Booking reports show Colby Tyler Bowring, 31, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, domestic battery and failure to comply at 7:45 a.m. at a house in the 800 block of North Chautauqua. He remains in the Sedgwick County Jail on $265,000 bond.
Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd
