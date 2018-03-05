Kansas student arrested with gun at school

A Derby High School student was arrested Monday morning after bringing a gun to school, the school district confirmed.
School administrators received a tip about a student possibly in possession of a weapon and brought the student in for questioning immediately, according to an alert sent to students’ families and staff. A handgun was found and the student was arrested by the school resource officer without incident.
The alert said no threat was made to students or staff.
Derby spokeswoman Katie Carlson said the student, a sophomore, had the gun in his possession. She did not say if the student was in class with the weapon, or what time the student was arrested.
Never miss a local story.
Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd
Comments