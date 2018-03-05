File photo
File photo

Crime & Courts

Kansas student arrested with gun at school

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

March 05, 2018 12:43 PM

A Derby High School student was arrested Monday morning after bringing a gun to school, the school district confirmed.

School administrators received a tip about a student possibly in possession of a weapon and brought the student in for questioning immediately, according to an alert sent to students’ families and staff. A handgun was found and the student was arrested by the school resource officer without incident.

The alert said no threat was made to students or staff.

Derby spokeswoman Katie Carlson said the student, a sophomore, had the gun in his possession. She did not say if the student was in class with the weapon, or what time the student was arrested.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Recognize this car? If so, you could get paid by Crime Stoppers 1:23

Recognize this car? If so, you could get paid by Crime Stoppers

Pause
Police ask for tips after suspected carjacker takes off with sleeping child in the back seat 1:50

Police ask for tips after suspected carjacker takes off with sleeping child in the back seat

Wichita police discuss missing girl in stolen SUV 0:46

Wichita police discuss missing girl in stolen SUV

Wichita pair charged federally for Valentine's Day armed robberies 3:29

Wichita pair charged federally for Valentine's Day armed robberies

E-cigarette battery explodes in Derby man's pocket 1:34

E-cigarette battery explodes in Derby man's pocket

Stepmom of Lucas Hernandez makes court appearance 0:49

Stepmom of Lucas Hernandez makes court appearance

Raw video: Naked man on ATV leads police on chase 1:40

Raw video: Naked man on ATV leads police on chase

Mom posts video of bruised missing 5-year-old 0:21

Mom posts video of bruised missing 5-year-old

Stepmom of missing Wichita boy arrested 2:29

Stepmom of missing Wichita boy arrested

Shirtless woman steals packages from porch 0:46

Shirtless woman steals packages from porch

A school resource officer breaking up a fight outside of Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School in Pinellas Park, Florida used his taser on one of two girls involve. Video courtesy of WFLA - Tampa. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Recognize this car? If so, you could get paid by Crime Stoppers 1:23

Recognize this car? If so, you could get paid by Crime Stoppers

Pause
Police ask for tips after suspected carjacker takes off with sleeping child in the back seat 1:50

Police ask for tips after suspected carjacker takes off with sleeping child in the back seat

Wichita police discuss missing girl in stolen SUV 0:46

Wichita police discuss missing girl in stolen SUV

Wichita pair charged federally for Valentine's Day armed robberies 3:29

Wichita pair charged federally for Valentine's Day armed robberies

E-cigarette battery explodes in Derby man's pocket 1:34

E-cigarette battery explodes in Derby man's pocket

Stepmom of Lucas Hernandez makes court appearance 0:49

Stepmom of Lucas Hernandez makes court appearance

Raw video: Naked man on ATV leads police on chase 1:40

Raw video: Naked man on ATV leads police on chase

Mom posts video of bruised missing 5-year-old 0:21

Mom posts video of bruised missing 5-year-old

Stepmom of missing Wichita boy arrested 2:29

Stepmom of missing Wichita boy arrested

Shirtless woman steals packages from porch 0:46

Shirtless woman steals packages from porch

Police ask for tips after suspected carjacker takes off with sleeping child in the back seat

View More Video