Crime & Courts

Wichita cop was clinging to a car when the driver accelerated and crashed, police say

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

March 04, 2018 10:45 AM

A Wichita police officer was clinging to a car with the door open when the driver on the run accelerated and struck two parked cars in a driveway, Officer Charley Davidson said.

Officers had stopped a 1996 green Acura Integra in the 1400 block of South Wichita at about 9 p.m. on Saturday, according to a release from Davidson. One man — the driver — and a 24-year-old woman were in the car.

The officers attempted to take the driver into custody, Davidson said, when “a struggle ensued.”

The driver was then able to get the car into gear and accelerate while the officer was clinging to the car, Davidson said. The man then struck two parked cars in a driveway in the 1400 block of South Wichita.

“The Officer was able to pull himself all the way into the car before the collision avoiding serious injury,” Davidson said. The officer received minor injuries.

The man escaped through the car’s sunroof and ran from the scene, Davidson said, and officers have not been able to find him. A description of the man was not provided.

Booking reports show that Jasmine Elyse Brandt was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with a law enforcement officer and obstructing or resisting in a misdemeanor in connection with the incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or Wichita detectives at 316-268-4407.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

