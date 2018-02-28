Ex-boyfriend broke window and threw flaming object inside on Valentine’s, police say

Wichita police said a woman’s ex-boyfriend broke a window on her house and threw a flaming object inside before attacking people with a knife on Valentine’s Day. He was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of 18 charges of arson — one for each person inside the house at the time.
A 40-year-old woman told police that her 38-year-old ex-boyfriend came to her house in the 1900 block of North Arkansas at around midnight on Feb. 14. The man broke a window and threw a flaming object inside, catching something inside the house on fire, Officer Charley Davidson said. The man then forced his way into the house and used a knife when assaulting people inside before fleeing, Davidson said.
There were 18 people inside the house at the time, ranging in age from less than a year old to 65. Davidson said two people had non-life-threatening injuries to their hands and eyes.
A police report lists two glass windows and two glass doors as the only damage to the house.
After related reports of intimidation and domestic violence on Saturday and Tuesday, police were dispatched to an incident Tuesday morning near 21st and Arkansas, where officers attempted to stop a car for traffic violations, Davidson said. A man tried to run, but police arrested him at the Oasis Car Wash.
Jail records show Jeremy Thomas McMullen, 38, was booked on suspicion of 18 counts of aggravated arson, four counts of criminal threat, three counts of aggravated assault, one count each of of criminal damage to property, aggravated battery, aggravated burglary, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement, failure to carry a driver’s license and failure to use headlights. He remains in jail on $100,000 bond.
Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd
Comments