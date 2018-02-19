Wichita police widening search for missing 5-year-old. Family members had concerns.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:46 Shirtless woman steals packages from porch Pause 1:33 Raw footage of crews responding to Midtown house fire 0:34 Police search southeast Wichita for missing boy 4:12 The Wichita Police Department needs help to find missing 5-year-old boy 0:31 Raw video: Scene of KCK shooting that killed 1, injured 7 1:02 Here's how human trafficking affects Kansas 1:41 Fight between father, son ends in shooting 1:22 Police say two Valentine's Day robberies may be connected 0:48 See why this break-in failed 4:49 Swatting victim's mother speaks out about lawsuit Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Police are searching a neighborhood in southeast Wichita for missing 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez. (Video by Beccy Tanner) btanner@wichitaeagle.com

Police are searching a neighborhood in southeast Wichita for missing 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez. (Video by Beccy Tanner) btanner@wichitaeagle.com