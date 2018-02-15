56-year-old injured in shooting in west Wichita, police say

Wichita police are trying to determine who shot a 56-year-old man during an argument in the 600 block of North Parkdale on Thursday afternoon.
The man and his 81-year-old father got into an argument that escalated into a fight inside a two-story home near Central and Maize Road, Officer Paul Cruz said. During the clash, the older man called a 73-year-old neighbor, who went over to the house.
The 56-year-old then attacked the neighbor, Cruz said, and one shot was fired.
Police are interviewing the men and other witnesses. They haven’t yet determined who fired the shot.
Dispatch was called about the shooting at 2:24 p.m. The 56-year-old was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Cruz said police will release more information during a police briefing Friday morning.
Contributing: Stan Finger of The Eagle
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd
