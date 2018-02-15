More Videos

Fight between father, son ends in shooting 1:41

Fight between father, son ends in shooting

Pause
Police say two Valentine's Day robberies may be connected 1:22

Police say two Valentine's Day robberies may be connected

See why this break-in failed 0:48

See why this break-in failed

Swatting victim's mother speaks out about lawsuit 4:49

Swatting victim's mother speaks out about lawsuit

Sheriff's Office says former deputy was charged with evidence tampering 5:01

Sheriff's Office says former deputy was charged with evidence tampering

Here is what we know so far about the federal indictments in the gambling probe 3:27

Here is what we know so far about the federal indictments in the gambling probe

YMCA worker charged in second case 0:56

YMCA worker charged in second case

Man uses hammer to rob Wichita restaurant 0:44

Man uses hammer to rob Wichita restaurant

Police search for woman suspected of robbery 1:12

Police search for woman suspected of robbery

YMCA president answers questions regarding recent rape allegation at downtown branch 3:05

YMCA president answers questions regarding recent rape allegation at downtown branch

Wichita police briefing on a shooting on Parkdale, near Central and Maize in west Wichita. (Feb. 15, 2018) nmanna@wichitaeagle.com
Wichita police briefing on a shooting on Parkdale, near Central and Maize in west Wichita. (Feb. 15, 2018) nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

Crime & Courts

56-year-old injured in shooting in west Wichita, police say

By Nichole Manna And Jason Tidd

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

February 15, 2018 02:52 PM

Wichita police are trying to determine who shot a 56-year-old man during an argument in the 600 block of North Parkdale on Thursday afternoon.

The man and his 81-year-old father got into an argument that escalated into a fight inside a two-story home near Central and Maize Road, Officer Paul Cruz said. During the clash, the older man called a 73-year-old neighbor, who went over to the house.

The 56-year-old then attacked the neighbor, Cruz said, and one shot was fired.

Police are interviewing the men and other witnesses. They haven’t yet determined who fired the shot.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dispatch was called about the shooting at 2:24 p.m. The 56-year-old was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Cruz said police will release more information during a police briefing Friday morning.

Contributing: Stan Finger of The Eagle

More Videos

Fight between father, son ends in shooting 1:41

Fight between father, son ends in shooting

Pause
Police say two Valentine's Day robberies may be connected 1:22

Police say two Valentine's Day robberies may be connected

See why this break-in failed 0:48

See why this break-in failed

Swatting victim's mother speaks out about lawsuit 4:49

Swatting victim's mother speaks out about lawsuit

Sheriff's Office says former deputy was charged with evidence tampering 5:01

Sheriff's Office says former deputy was charged with evidence tampering

Here is what we know so far about the federal indictments in the gambling probe 3:27

Here is what we know so far about the federal indictments in the gambling probe

YMCA worker charged in second case 0:56

YMCA worker charged in second case

Man uses hammer to rob Wichita restaurant 0:44

Man uses hammer to rob Wichita restaurant

Police search for woman suspected of robbery 1:12

Police search for woman suspected of robbery

YMCA president answers questions regarding recent rape allegation at downtown branch 3:05

YMCA president answers questions regarding recent rape allegation at downtown branch

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Fight between father, son ends in shooting 1:41

Fight between father, son ends in shooting

Pause
Police say two Valentine's Day robberies may be connected 1:22

Police say two Valentine's Day robberies may be connected

See why this break-in failed 0:48

See why this break-in failed

Swatting victim's mother speaks out about lawsuit 4:49

Swatting victim's mother speaks out about lawsuit

Sheriff's Office says former deputy was charged with evidence tampering 5:01

Sheriff's Office says former deputy was charged with evidence tampering

Here is what we know so far about the federal indictments in the gambling probe 3:27

Here is what we know so far about the federal indictments in the gambling probe

YMCA worker charged in second case 0:56

YMCA worker charged in second case

Man uses hammer to rob Wichita restaurant 0:44

Man uses hammer to rob Wichita restaurant

Police search for woman suspected of robbery 1:12

Police search for woman suspected of robbery

YMCA president answers questions regarding recent rape allegation at downtown branch 3:05

YMCA president answers questions regarding recent rape allegation at downtown branch

Fight between father, son ends in shooting

View More Video