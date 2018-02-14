Family wants independent prosecutor in Wichita police shooting after hoax call

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 5:01 Sheriff's Office says former deputy was charged with evidence tampering Pause 3:27 Here is what we know so far about the federal indictments in the gambling probe 0:56 YMCA worker charged in second case 0:44 Man uses hammer to rob Wichita restaurant 1:12 Police search for woman suspected of robbery 3:05 YMCA president answers questions regarding recent rape allegation at downtown branch 1:17 One arrest uncovers stolen Social Security cards, debit cards, birth certificates and more 1:13 Police search for suspects after 18-year-old was shot in front of mother and boyfriend 0:47 Watch Kansas trooper's viral rant on how to use entrance ramps 2:21 Police say weekend robberies may be related to Monday morning robbery Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Lisa Finch, accompanied by her lawyer Andrew Stroth, held a brief press conference Wednesday afternoon outside her home to talk about a bill to punish hoax emergency calls and their federal lawsuit over her son, Andrew Finch, being shot and killed by a Wichita police officer. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) brader@wichitaeagle.com

Lisa Finch, accompanied by her lawyer Andrew Stroth, held a brief press conference Wednesday afternoon outside her home to talk about a bill to punish hoax emergency calls and their federal lawsuit over her son, Andrew Finch, being shot and killed by a Wichita police officer. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) brader@wichitaeagle.com