Crime & Courts

Updated: 18-year-old fatally shot in front of mother, boyfriend, police say

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

February 06, 2018 06:24 AM

An 18-year-old woman was fatally shot just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning while she sat in a car with her mother and boyfriend, Wichita police said.

Officers say the three had just arrived to a home in the 1600 block of South Estelle. That’s near Harry and Hillside. Another car drove by and shots were fired. The woman was hit once and died on the scene, Officer Charley Davidson said.

Her mother, 40, and boyfriend, 18, were not injured.

Police don’t have a description of the suspects or their vehicle, Davidson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Davidson said this is the fourth homicide of the year.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

