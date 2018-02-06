Updated: 18-year-old fatally shot in front of mother, boyfriend, police say

An 18-year-old woman was fatally shot just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning while she sat in a car with her mother and boyfriend, Wichita police said.
Officers say the three had just arrived to a home in the 1600 block of South Estelle. That’s near Harry and Hillside. Another car drove by and shots were fired. The woman was hit once and died on the scene, Officer Charley Davidson said.
Her mother, 40, and boyfriend, 18, were not injured.
Police don’t have a description of the suspects or their vehicle, Davidson said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Davidson said this is the fourth homicide of the year.
