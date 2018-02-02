The downtown YMCA at night.
The downtown YMCA at night.
Man charged with rape of girl at Y was fired from school for ‘inappropriate touching’

By Tim Potter And Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

February 02, 2018 10:51 AM

The man charged with rape in a reported sexual assault of a 4-year-old girl at the Downtown YMCA worked in Kid Zones at the Downtown and East YMCAs, the organization said.

The YMCA is notifying families of children “who may have interacted with Mr. Gaston during his time of employment at the Y,” the YMCA said in a statement.

The Kid Zone is a spot within the Y where parents can leave their children while they exercise or take classes. It’s for children 6 weeks to 7 years old.

Records show Caleb Wayne Gaston, 21, was arrested shortly after noon on Wednesday in the 1200 block of South Topeka on suspicion of rape of a victim under the age of 14. Wichita police went to a residence after the report of a possible sexual assault involving a 4-year-old at the YMCA at 402 N. Market, Officer Charley Davidson said in a prepared statement.

The Exploited and Missing Child Unit investigated.

Gaston was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Wednesday night. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

YMCA spokeswoman Shelly Conrady said in a statement: “We are deeply shocked and concerned by this incident, and our prayers go out to those involved. The YMCA has launched an internal investigation into the situation and is cooperating fully with the Wichita Police Department on this matter.

“Safety is a top priority at the Y,” Conrady said. “While we have rigid hiring policies and procedures in place to prevent this type of incident from ever occurring, we will be reviewing our hiring and safety practices as a result of this incident.”

Gaston’s preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 15.

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric emergency physician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, child abuse is something that unfortunately pediatricians and emergency room physicians are always on the lookout for, but parents need to know the warning signs of physical abuse too, especially when their children are left in the care of others.

Meta Viers/McClatchyCleveland Clinic

Tim Potter: 316-268-6684, @timpotter59

