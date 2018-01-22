Man who tried to rob south-side wig store shot twice by manager, police say

More Videos 1:12 Police say two men robbed a west Wichita restaurant at gunpoint Pause 0:16 Man seen shoving referee in youth basketball game 3:07 Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 6:20 Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses issues in the police department 1:10 Baseline View: Photos from Wichita State’s 73-59 loss to Houston on Saturday 0:42 State troopers saw bags of marijuana 'literally falling onto' the interstate 3:42 Farming Peterson brothers' farm song medley 5:46 City creates citizen's review board for the Wichita police 1:51 A beginner's guide to Aldi 2:34 'We believed we were gonna win this game,' Sampson says after Houston throttles Wichita State Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Man who tried to rob wig shop shot A man who was attempting to rob a Honie's Wig & Beauty Supply, near Harry and Hillside, was reportedly shot twice by the manager, Wichita police Lt. Ronald Hunt said. The would-be robber walked into the store at about 12:30 p.m. Monday. He received gunshot wounds to his chin and shoulder and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) A man who was attempting to rob a Honie's Wig & Beauty Supply, near Harry and Hillside, was reportedly shot twice by the manager, Wichita police Lt. Ronald Hunt said. The would-be robber walked into the store at about 12:30 p.m. Monday. He received gunshot wounds to his chin and shoulder and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) brader@wichitaeagle.com

A man who was attempting to rob a Honie's Wig & Beauty Supply, near Harry and Hillside, was reportedly shot twice by the manager, Wichita police Lt. Ronald Hunt said. The would-be robber walked into the store at about 12:30 p.m. Monday. He received gunshot wounds to his chin and shoulder and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) brader@wichitaeagle.com