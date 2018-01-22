Man who tried to rob south-side wig store shot twice by manager, police say

More Videos

Police say two men robbed a west Wichita restaurant at gunpoint 1:12

Police say two men robbed a west Wichita restaurant at gunpoint

Pause
Man seen shoving referee in youth basketball game 0:16

Man seen shoving referee in youth basketball game

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 3:07

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses issues in the police department 6:20

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses issues in the police department

Baseline View: Photos from Wichita State’s 73-59 loss to Houston on Saturday 1:10

Baseline View: Photos from Wichita State’s 73-59 loss to Houston on Saturday

State troopers saw bags of marijuana 'literally falling onto' the interstate 0:42

State troopers saw bags of marijuana 'literally falling onto' the interstate

Farming Peterson brothers' farm song medley 3:42

Farming Peterson brothers' farm song medley

City creates citizen's review board for the Wichita police 5:46

City creates citizen's review board for the Wichita police

A beginner's guide to Aldi 1:51

A beginner's guide to Aldi

'We believed we were gonna win this game,' Sampson says after Houston throttles Wichita State 2:34

'We believed we were gonna win this game,' Sampson says after Houston throttles Wichita State

  • Man who tried to rob wig shop shot

    A man who was attempting to rob a Honie's Wig & Beauty Supply, near Harry and Hillside, was reportedly shot twice by the manager, Wichita police Lt. Ronald Hunt said. The would-be robber walked into the store at about 12:30 p.m. Monday. He received gunshot wounds to his chin and shoulder and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)

A man who was attempting to rob a Honie's Wig & Beauty Supply, near Harry and Hillside, was reportedly shot twice by the manager, Wichita police Lt. Ronald Hunt said. The would-be robber walked into the store at about 12:30 p.m. Monday. He received gunshot wounds to his chin and shoulder and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) brader@wichitaeagle.com
A man who was attempting to rob a Honie's Wig & Beauty Supply, near Harry and Hillside, was reportedly shot twice by the manager, Wichita police Lt. Ronald Hunt said. The would-be robber walked into the store at about 12:30 p.m. Monday. He received gunshot wounds to his chin and shoulder and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) brader@wichitaeagle.com

Crime & Courts

Man who tried to rob south-side wig store shot twice by manager, police say

By Kaitlyn Alanis And Jason Tidd

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

January 22, 2018 01:22 PM

A man who was attempting to rob Honie’s Wig & Beauty Supply, near Harry and Hillside, was reportedly shot twice by the manager, Wichita police Lt. Ronald Hunt said.

The would-be robber walked into the store at about 12:30 p.m. He received gunshot wounds to his chin and shoulder and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man shot appeared to be in his late 30s, according to police. The manager fired two rounds.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police say two men robbed a west Wichita restaurant at gunpoint 1:12

Police say two men robbed a west Wichita restaurant at gunpoint

Pause
Man seen shoving referee in youth basketball game 0:16

Man seen shoving referee in youth basketball game

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 3:07

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses issues in the police department 6:20

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses issues in the police department

Baseline View: Photos from Wichita State’s 73-59 loss to Houston on Saturday 1:10

Baseline View: Photos from Wichita State’s 73-59 loss to Houston on Saturday

State troopers saw bags of marijuana 'literally falling onto' the interstate 0:42

State troopers saw bags of marijuana 'literally falling onto' the interstate

Farming Peterson brothers' farm song medley 3:42

Farming Peterson brothers' farm song medley

City creates citizen's review board for the Wichita police 5:46

City creates citizen's review board for the Wichita police

A beginner's guide to Aldi 1:51

A beginner's guide to Aldi

'We believed we were gonna win this game,' Sampson says after Houston throttles Wichita State 2:34

'We believed we were gonna win this game,' Sampson says after Houston throttles Wichita State

  • Man who tried to rob wig shop shot

    A man who was attempting to rob a Honie's Wig & Beauty Supply, near Harry and Hillside, was reportedly shot twice by the manager, Wichita police Lt. Ronald Hunt said. The would-be robber walked into the store at about 12:30 p.m. Monday. He received gunshot wounds to his chin and shoulder and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)

Man who tried to rob wig shop shot

View More Video