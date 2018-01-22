Man who tried to rob south-side wig store shot twice by manager, police say

A man who was attempting to rob Honie’s Wig & Beauty Supply, near Harry and Hillside, was reportedly shot twice by the manager, Wichita police Lt. Ronald Hunt said.
The would-be robber walked into the store at about 12:30 p.m. He received gunshot wounds to his chin and shoulder and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The man shot appeared to be in his late 30s, according to police. The manager fired two rounds.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.
Outside a Honie's Wig & Beauty Supply near Harry and Hillside, where a man was reportedly shot in the shoulder and chin. pic.twitter.com/3h2MboLQLF— Jason Tidd (@Jason_Tidd) January 22, 2018
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd
