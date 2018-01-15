Police seeking man who robbed Dollar General at gun point

The Wichita Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the man who robbed a Dollar General store at about 10:45 a.m. on Sunday.
A store employee said the man entered the store at 915 S. Glendale and pointed a gun while demanding money. Cash was given to the man, officer Paul Cruz said in a statement. The store is near Lincoln and Oliver.
The man left in a dark-colored, four-door car.
No injuries were reported.
If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
