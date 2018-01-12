Two Wichita men whose phones were tapped plead guilty to federal gambling charges

Two men whose phones were tapped as part of an investigation into illegal gambling in Wichita pleaded guilty Friday to federal gambling and income tax charges.

Danny Chapman, 67, pleaded guilty to one count of operating an illegal gambling business and one count of tax evasion, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a news release. Daven Flax, 46, pleaded guilty to two counts of operating an illegal gambling business and one count of making a false statement on a tax return.

The men are among several Wichitans whose phone conversations were intercepted by the federal government in 2015, including businessmen Brandon and Rodney Steven and Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell.

Last year Brandon Steven, who is a partner with his brother in health clubs, auto dealerships and other enterprises around Wichita, told The Eagle he was the subject of a federal inquiry into his playing of high-stakes poker and his involvement in trying to open a casino in Kansas. His phone was tapped between May 14 and June 13, 2015.

O’Donnell was a state senator at the time his phone was wiretapped between June 3 and July 1, 2015.

O’Donnell, contacted by phone Friday afternoon, said he doesn’t know either Chapman or Flax but wouldn’t comment further.

Chapman’s phone was tapped between July 24, 2015, and Aug. 22, 2015, according to information previously obtained by The Eagle. Flax’s phone was tapped between April 15, 2015, and June 13, 2015.

Chapman’s attorney, Matthew Leavitt, said Friday afternoon that he will not comment.

Neither Stevens or O’Donnell have been charged nor were they mentioned in the news release from Beall’s office. Federal officials have declined to discuss the investigation and have not said if the wiretaps were related.

Brandon Stevens wouldn’t comment Friday when reached by phone after the guilty pleas by Chapman and Flax were announced.

In his plea, Chapman admitted to running an online sports betting operation where he acted as a sports bookmaker and had at least five people working under him. The group would arrange for clients to place bets on sporting events through online gambling websites created and hosted in Costa Rica then keep some of the money they collected for themselves.

Chapman would make more than $2,000 a day, Beall said. To avoid paying nearly $345,000 in federal income taxes on the illegal earnings, he bought vehicles in cash and registered them to other people, including a colleague and a nephew. He also bought money orders and cashier’s checks using his family members’ names.

In February a neighbor of Chapman’s said she saw authorities search Chapman’s house and carry away items in white boxes. Some wore clothing that said “FBI.”

Flax admitted in his plea to running several illegal poker games in Wichita and taking a cut from the amount of money wagered. The games were by-invitation-only events and were not open to the public.

Flax paid waitresses, dealers, caterers and others to work during the games and paid to use the commercial properties where they were held, Beall said. He also worked as a sub-bookie in Chapman’s sports betting operation and failed to pay more than $65,000 in federal income tax on the money he earned from illegal gambling.

Sentencing dates for the men are pending.

Running an illegal gambling business and tax evasion each carry penalties of up to five years in federal prison and up to $250,000 in fines.

Lying on a tax return carries a federal prison sentence of up to three years and a maximum fine of $100,000.