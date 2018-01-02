Wichita Police Department has no policy, specific training on ‘swatting,’ chief says

More Videos 15:16 Man claims responsibility for 'swatting' call in YouTube video Pause 0:54 Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 2:06 Watch: Bubbles form beautiful ice crystals in subzero temperatures 10:09 'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say 1:35 What is 'swatting'? 4:59 Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting' 0:43 First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 1:18 Restaurants we lost in 2017 1:23 New Year's Day float trip 7:32 Bruce Weber news conference: K-State 91, Iowa State 75 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say During a police briefing at City Hall on Friday afternoon, Deputy Police Chief Troy Livingston describes the events that led to the fatal shooting of Andrew Finch by a Wichita police officer. (Video by Fernando Salazar / Dec. 29, 2017) During a police briefing at City Hall on Friday afternoon, Deputy Police Chief Troy Livingston describes the events that led to the fatal shooting of Andrew Finch by a Wichita police officer. (Video by Fernando Salazar / Dec. 29, 2017) fsalazar@wichitaeagle.com

