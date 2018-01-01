Wichita police block off a section of North Emporia near 16th to investigate a shooting Monday afternoon that sent one man to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Wichita police block off a section of North Emporia near 16th to investigate a shooting Monday afternoon that sent one man to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Jerry Siebenmark The Wichita Eagle
Crime & Courts

Shoe sale leads to pistol whipping, shooting

By Jerry Siebenmark

January 01, 2018 03:16 PM

A man trying to buy a pair of shoes from two other men was shot Monday afternoon in North Wichita.

Wichita Police Sgt. Andrew Do said the 20-year-old met the men in their car near 1600 N. Emporia.

After the man handed over the money to pay for the shoes, the two men wanted their shoes back, Do said the victim reported to police.

During a struggle, the 20-year-old was pistol whipped and shot in the shoulder, Do said.

He was transported by EMS to a Via Christi St. Francis for treatment.

The man’s gunshot would “is not life threatening,” Do said. “He’s stable.”

Police are searching for the suspects.

