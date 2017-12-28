Police detail what led to shooting, chase in west Wichita

More Videos 0:22 Police chase ends in car crash Pause 2:00 Enjoy the wonder of Botanica’s Illuminations light display 1:53 Police give update on shootout and high-speed chase 1:40 Family and home important to promoted soldier 0:34 Power outage affects nearly a dozen Disneyland rides 0:33 City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance 0:51 Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas 2:50 Father speaks at prayer vigil for two daughters, his wife and a family friend killed in icy road crash 1:08 Little Free Library dedication 0:51 Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Police give update on shootout and high-speed chase Deputy Chief Troy Livingston of the Wichita Police Department gave an update on a robbery and police chase that unfolded in west Wichita on Wednesday morning. Two suspects were involved in an exchange of gunfire with police in the 700 block of North Gilda. One suspect tried to flee the scene and was eventually apprehended near Maple and Maize Road. The suspect had a gunshot wound to the lower jaw and is currently hospitalized in fair condition. (Video by Travis Heying and Fernando Salazar)

