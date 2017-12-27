More Videos

Crime & Courts

Shooting and police chase as it unfolded this morning

By Nichole Manna And Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

December 27, 2017 10:14 AM

Update, 10:58 a.m.

A robbery suspect well known to police shot at officers before a police chase ended near Maple, Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay posted on Twitter.

The suspect is being treated for gunshot wounds; scanner traffic indicated he was shot in the face. It is not yet known if the suspect shot himself or if it was an officer-involved shooting, Ramsay said.

Update, 10:50 a.m.

A chronic offender had fled from officers and shot at them on Maize in west Wichita, according to a Facebook post by Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay.

No officers were hit, and a suspect is being treated for a gunshot wound, he said.

Update, 10:20 a.m.

A police chase following a shooting in the 700 block of North Gilda has ended near Maple and Maize. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Update, 10:14 a.m.

Wichita police are engaged in a chase on I-235 after a reported shooting in the 700 block of North Gilda. Speeds are approaching 95 mph near Tyler.

Original story

Wichita police are responding to a shooting in the 700 block of North Gilda, a dispatch supervisor confirmed. That’s near Central and I-235.

The first call of four shots fired came in at about 10:05 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

