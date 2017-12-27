Shooting and police chase as it unfolded this morning

Update, 10:58 a.m.
A robbery suspect well known to police shot at officers before a police chase ended near Maple, Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay posted on Twitter.
The suspect is being treated for gunshot wounds; scanner traffic indicated he was shot in the face. It is not yet known if the suspect shot himself or if it was an officer-involved shooting, Ramsay said.
Robbery suspect pursuit and he shot at officers. Ended near maple and seance. Suspect shot - not sure if officer involved or if he shot himself.— Chief Gordon Ramsay (@chieframsay) December 27, 2017
Update, 10:50 a.m.
A chronic offender had fled from officers and shot at them on Maize in west Wichita, according to a Facebook post by Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay.
No officers were hit, and a suspect is being treated for a gunshot wound, he said.
Update, 10:20 a.m.
A police chase following a shooting in the 700 block of North Gilda has ended near Maple and Maize. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
Shots have been fired involved in this chase. Chase has ended up Maple and Maize. Heavy police. AVOID AREA— Nichole Manna (@NicholeManna) December 27, 2017
Update, 10:14 a.m.
Wichita police are engaged in a chase on I-235 after a reported shooting in the 700 block of North Gilda. Speeds are approaching 95 mph near Tyler.
HAPPENING NOW: police chase on I-235. Speeds are 95 MPH approaching Tyler. avoid area. @kansasdotcom pic.twitter.com/ZHwaDDxJDe— Nichole Manna (@NicholeManna) December 27, 2017
Original story
Wichita police are responding to a shooting in the 700 block of North Gilda, a dispatch supervisor confirmed. That’s near Central and I-235.
The first call of four shots fired came in at about 10:05 a.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.
