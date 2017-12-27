Shooting and police chase as it unfolded this morning

More Videos 0:22 Police chase ends in car crash Pause 2:00 Enjoy the wonder of Botanica’s Illuminations light display 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 1:33 Couple charged in death of 3-year-old 1:14 K-State center Adam Holtorf talks Cactus Bowl win 0:51 Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen 4:03 Raw video of K-State at Cactus Bowl 7:29 Coach Snyder responds to retirement questions after Cactus Bowl win 1:50 Highlights from Wichita State's win over Florida Gulf Coast 0:31 The dangers of texting while driving Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Police chase ends in car crash A police chase following a shooting in the 700 block of North Gilda has ended near Maple and Maize. Police are asking the public to avoid the area. (Video by Nichole Manna) A police chase following a shooting in the 700 block of North Gilda has ended near Maple and Maize. Police are asking the public to avoid the area. (Video by Nichole Manna) nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

