More Videos

1st Christmas outside of prison 2:01

1st Christmas outside of prison

Pause
Enjoy the wonder of Botanica’s Illuminations light display 2:00

Enjoy the wonder of Botanica’s Illuminations light display

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas 0:51

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas

Just another day for Christmas Day firefighters 1:41

Just another day for Christmas Day firefighters

Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen 0:51

Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen

Highlights from Wichita State's win over Florida Gulf Coast 1:50

Highlights from Wichita State's win over Florida Gulf Coast

Bomber Burger owner celebrates 20 years 2:34

Bomber Burger owner celebrates 20 years

Children at the Rolph Literacy Academy rap a popular Christmas song 3:09

Children at the Rolph Literacy Academy rap a popular Christmas song

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 1:18

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita

Tallgrass filmmaker chat with Movie Maniac: 'Bomb City' 3:31

Tallgrass filmmaker chat with Movie Maniac: 'Bomb City'

  • Police are searching for two motorcycle thieves caught on camera

    Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County released a video Tuesday of two men stealing motorcycles from a hospital parking garage earlier this month. (Video by Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County)

Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County released a video Tuesday of two men stealing motorcycles from a hospital parking garage earlier this month. (Video by Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County) cbolden@wichitaeagle.com
Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County released a video Tuesday of two men stealing motorcycles from a hospital parking garage earlier this month. (Video by Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County) cbolden@wichitaeagle.com

Crime & Courts

Crime Stoppers releases video of motorcycle thieves

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

December 26, 2017 08:04 AM

Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County released a video Tuesday of two men stealing motorcycles from a hospital parking garage earlier this month.

Surveillance footage from the parking garage of Wesley Hospital, 550 N. Hillside, shows a black Hummer H-3 with possible Oklahoma tags towing a stolen U-Haul trailer. The driver entered the parking garage on Dec. 4, Crime Stoppers said.

The two men pulled into the garage, opened the trailer, loaded up the two motorcycles and left, the video shows.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The first motorcycle is a Harley Davidson with aftermarket chrome pieces, and the second is an orange 2009 Yamaha sport bike. The Yamaha was found in the 300 block of South Fairhaven by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

The Wichita Police Department is asking that anyone who has information about the two men to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Tips can also be submitted at wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

1st Christmas outside of prison 2:01

1st Christmas outside of prison

Pause
Enjoy the wonder of Botanica’s Illuminations light display 2:00

Enjoy the wonder of Botanica’s Illuminations light display

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas 0:51

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas

Just another day for Christmas Day firefighters 1:41

Just another day for Christmas Day firefighters

Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen 0:51

Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen

Highlights from Wichita State's win over Florida Gulf Coast 1:50

Highlights from Wichita State's win over Florida Gulf Coast

Bomber Burger owner celebrates 20 years 2:34

Bomber Burger owner celebrates 20 years

Children at the Rolph Literacy Academy rap a popular Christmas song 3:09

Children at the Rolph Literacy Academy rap a popular Christmas song

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 1:18

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita

Tallgrass filmmaker chat with Movie Maniac: 'Bomb City' 3:31

Tallgrass filmmaker chat with Movie Maniac: 'Bomb City'

  • Police are searching for two motorcycle thieves caught on camera

    Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County released a video Tuesday of two men stealing motorcycles from a hospital parking garage earlier this month. (Video by Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County)

Police are searching for two motorcycle thieves caught on camera

View More Video