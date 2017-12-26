Crime Stoppers releases video of motorcycle thieves

Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County released a video Tuesday of two men stealing motorcycles from a hospital parking garage earlier this month.
Surveillance footage from the parking garage of Wesley Hospital, 550 N. Hillside, shows a black Hummer H-3 with possible Oklahoma tags towing a stolen U-Haul trailer. The driver entered the parking garage on Dec. 4, Crime Stoppers said.
The two men pulled into the garage, opened the trailer, loaded up the two motorcycles and left, the video shows.
The first motorcycle is a Harley Davidson with aftermarket chrome pieces, and the second is an orange 2009 Yamaha sport bike. The Yamaha was found in the 300 block of South Fairhaven by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.
The Wichita Police Department is asking that anyone who has information about the two men to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Tips can also be submitted at wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com.
