Crime Stoppers releases video of motorcycle thieves

Police are searching for two motorcycle thieves caught on camera Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County released a video Tuesday of two men stealing motorcycles from a hospital parking garage earlier this month. (Video by Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County) Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County released a video Tuesday of two men stealing motorcycles from a hospital parking garage earlier this month. (Video by Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County) cbolden@wichitaeagle.com

