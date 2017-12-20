Photos of 3-year-old Evan Brewer being abused are part of murder case

Wichita police found photos showing 3-year-old Evan Brewer nude, surrounded by concrete walls, his hands bound behind his back and wearing a metal-buckle belt around his neck.
In some of the disturbing images – described in a police affidavit released Wednesday – “There appears to be a shadow of a bald headed figure.”
Similar images of a boy appear in video obtained through a search warrant to Google for the email of “Evanbrewer67@gmail.com, with Evan’s mother, Miranda Miller, listed as the subscriber. Police say the video appears to have been taken from a portable camera or device at the rental home on South Vine where they lived with Miller’s balding boyfriend, Stephen Bodine.
One video shows a child “standing on a piece of cardboard on top of wooden pallets on a concrete floor.”
Another video observed by a detective as part of the investigation of Evan’s death, showed his mother “violently spanking Evan for moving while in bed,” the affidavit says.
The affidavit, which lays out why police had reason to arrest the couple, alleges that Evan suffered repeated and severe abuse by his mother and her boyfriend.
Miller – charged along with Bodine with murdering Evan, whose body was found encased in concrete in September – bought concrete, threaded rod and a concrete trowel on May 26 at a South Seneca hardware store, the affidavit says.
The landlord found Evan’s body entombed in concrete in the laundry room of the rental home on Sept. 2.
“Bodine acknowledged that he was the one who put the kid in the concrete in the laundry room,” the affidavit says.
At another point, it says: “Bodine said the boy went to sleep and didn’t wake up.”
The boy had stopped eating, according to information that came from an inmate who had been in jail with Bodine, the affidavit says. “Bodine told (the inmate) that Miranda slept all day and the kid had no adult supervision. Bodine told (the inmate) that he got rid of all the evidence and disposed of it for her.”
Another inmate told a detective that Bodine said Miller called him several days after Evan died “to help her get the body out of the house,” it says.
An autopsy report on Evan listed both the cause and manner of death as undetermined, said the affidavit. Because Evan’s body had decomposed so much, any injury to the soft tissues or his brain weren’t visible.
Bodine reportedly told the inmate he was using methamphetamine, that he tried to discipline the child and “that he loved the kid.”
Records or surveillance video at a South Broadway hotel show Bodine and Miller checking in on July 4 and leaving two weeks later. But Evan was not seen with them.
Another witness told a detective that the couple sold meth from their South Vine home. The witness “believed Evan was a hindrance and obstacle to Bodine and Miller’s lifestyle.”
From Bodine’s mother, an investigator heard that Bodine “has anger issues since he was young ... that Bodine did not like kids at all,” that he abused his daughters and tried to drown one in the bathtub when she was 2. His mother told police that he let others molest one of his daughters in exchange for crack cocaine. His mother said she traded a house to him so she could get custody of his daughters.
Tim Potter: 316-268-6684, @timpotter59
