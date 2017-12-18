Crime & Courts

December 18, 2017 11:04 AM

With gunshot wound to her face, woman contacts police from downtown QuikTrip

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

A woman with a gunshot wound to her face contacted police from a downtown QuikTrip after a shooting at an apartment early Monday, police say.

The 26-year-old woman was shot at an apartment in the 600 block of North Broadway before going to a QuikTrip in the 700 block of North Broadway for help at around 2:30 a.m., Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

Police are searching for the shooter, whose connection to the woman is unknown.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

Crime & Courts

