Stolen Wichita Brewing Co. truck is found

The stolen Wichita Brewing Co. truck – with a large decal covering two sides and the hood of the truck – was found Wednesday morning.
Several people messaged the company on Facebook saying they spotted the truck near Lincoln and Webb, and near Towne East Square, employees said.
The company confirmed Wichita police had the truck at 10:37 a.m.
The 2006 silver Ridgeline was stolen Tuesday morning.
“It has delivered many a keg since we have owned it,” the company said on Facebook.
Like the brewery’s other vehicles, the giant decal on the truck’s sides and hoods made it stand out just a bit. The company wasn’t immediately sure if the decals were still on the truck – but police scanner traffic Wednesday morning indicated the decals were there.
