Wichita Brewing Co’s truck (far right) was stolen Tuesday morning.
Wichita Brewing Co’s truck (far right) was stolen Tuesday morning. Wichita Brewing Co. Courtesy photo
Wichita Brewing Co’s truck (far right) was stolen Tuesday morning. Wichita Brewing Co. Courtesy photo

Crime & Courts

Wichita Brewing Co. searching for stolen truck, with huge logo on side

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

December 12, 2017 10:09 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

If you see a silver truck with a large “Wichita Brewing Co.” decal covering the entire side – the company is asking you call police.

“Our 2006 silver ridgeline was stolen (Tuesday) morning,” the business said in a Facebook post. “It has delivered many a keg since we have owned it.”

Like the brewery’s other vehicles, the giant decal on the truck’s sides and hoods makes it stand out just a bit.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The post has been shared nearly 200 times as of 10 a.m.

More Videos

Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate 1:55

Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate

Pause
Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 5:30

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

Vanilla lovers may want to rethink their holiday dessert this year 0:38

Vanilla lovers may want to rethink their holiday dessert this year

Drone view of proposed development on river 1:34

Drone view of proposed development on river

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza 1:02

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza

Bills fans endure whiteout conditions in surreal, snowy overtime win against Colts 0:34

Bills fans endure whiteout conditions in surreal, snowy overtime win against Colts

Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures 2:11

Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 5:38

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

Kansas.com’s Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s win over Oklahoma State 3:00

Kansas.com’s Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s win over Oklahoma State

Dad says TOP program gives his son an advantage 1:08

Dad says TOP program gives his son an advantage

  • Is your car at risk of being stolen? Police have a tip to lower your risk

    Wichita Police officer Charley Davidson reminds car owners to keep an eye on their cars while heating them this winter.

Is your car at risk of being stolen? Police have a tip to lower your risk

Wichita Police officer Charley Davidson reminds car owners to keep an eye on their cars while heating them this winter.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate 1:55

Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate

Pause
Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 5:30

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

Vanilla lovers may want to rethink their holiday dessert this year 0:38

Vanilla lovers may want to rethink their holiday dessert this year

Drone view of proposed development on river 1:34

Drone view of proposed development on river

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza 1:02

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza

Bills fans endure whiteout conditions in surreal, snowy overtime win against Colts 0:34

Bills fans endure whiteout conditions in surreal, snowy overtime win against Colts

Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures 2:11

Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 5:38

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

Kansas.com’s Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s win over Oklahoma State 3:00

Kansas.com’s Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s win over Oklahoma State

Dad says TOP program gives his son an advantage 1:08

Dad says TOP program gives his son an advantage

  • Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate

    Officer Charley Davidson gives details of the arrest of a Wichita man who shot his roommate and and two others when his roommate was moving out. (Video by Wichita Police Department)

Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate

View More Video