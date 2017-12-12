Wichita Brewing Co. searching for stolen truck, with huge logo on side

If you see a silver truck with a large “Wichita Brewing Co.” decal covering the entire side – the company is asking you call police.
“Our 2006 silver ridgeline was stolen (Tuesday) morning,” the business said in a Facebook post. “It has delivered many a keg since we have owned it.”
Like the brewery’s other vehicles, the giant decal on the truck’s sides and hoods makes it stand out just a bit.
The post has been shared nearly 200 times as of 10 a.m.
