Crime & Courts

One killed, one wounded in southwest Wichita shooting

By Stan Finger

December 09, 2017 01:19 PM

One man is dead and another injured in a shooting at a house in southwest Wichita early Saturday morning, police said.

The shooting was reported at 12:45 a.m. in the 2200 block of South Parkridge, Officer Charley Davidson said in a prepared statement. That’s northeast of Pawnee and 119th Street West in a housing addition of ponds and winding streets.

Officers were initially sent to the report of a shooting at Pawnee and Cardington, Davidson said, where they found a 31-year-old man in the street who had two gunshot wounds in his leg.

He told officers to go to a house on Parkridge, where they saw a 21-year-old man exit the dwelling with a handgun. He was taken into custody without incident.

The officers went inside the house, where they found a 44-year-old man who had been shot more than once. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, Davidson said.

Officers also found a 38-year-old woman, who was not hurt in the incident. The man with leg wounds was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The 21-year-old suspect was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437

