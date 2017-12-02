Crime & Courts

Two arrested following fatal shooting on Estelle

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

December 02, 2017 11:56 AM

Two people have been arrested after a fatal shooting early Saturday southwest of 13th and Hillside, police said.

The shooting was reported about 2 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Estelle, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said.

Officers found a 25-year-old man in the street, Officer Paul Cruz said. He had been shot in the chest outside of his house on Estelle.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later. Officers interviewed numerous people, Cruz said, and over the course of that investigation identified two suspects: a 33-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Both have been arrested, Cruz said.

What led up to the shooting has not been released. Investigators were still conducting interviews Saturday afternoon at City Hall.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police ask for tips after suspected carjacker takes off with sleeping child in the back seat

View More Video