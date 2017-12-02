Two arrested following fatal shooting on Estelle

Two people have been arrested after a fatal shooting early Saturday southwest of 13th and Hillside, police said.
The shooting was reported about 2 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Estelle, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said.
Officers found a 25-year-old man in the street, Officer Paul Cruz said. He had been shot in the chest outside of his house on Estelle.
He was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later. Officers interviewed numerous people, Cruz said, and over the course of that investigation identified two suspects: a 33-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy.
Both have been arrested, Cruz said.
What led up to the shooting has not been released. Investigators were still conducting interviews Saturday afternoon at City Hall.
