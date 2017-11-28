More Videos

  Nebraska police seek two people with Kansas ties in case of missing woman

    Lincoln, Nebraska police are looking for Bailey Boswell and Aubrey Trail after the disappearance of 24 year-old Sydney Loofe.

Lincoln, Nebraska police are looking for Bailey Boswell and Aubrey Trail after the disappearance of 24 year-old Sydney Loofe.
Lincoln, Nebraska police are looking for Bailey Boswell and Aubrey Trail after the disappearance of 24 year-old Sydney Loofe.

Crime & Courts

She went on a date two weeks ago, and she hasn’t been seen since, police say

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

November 28, 2017 11:44 AM

UPDATED November 29, 2017 08:25 AM

Two people sought in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman who hasn’t been seen since going on a date Nov. 15 have ties to Kansas, police said.

Sydney Loofe’s family reported the 24-year-old missing on Nov. 16 after she didn’t show up for work.

“The circumstances surrounding her disappearance are concerning,” the Lincoln, Neb., Police Department said in a news release.

Police have previously said Loofe’s last contact was through Snapchat on Nov. 15, when she said she was going out on a date, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. Her phone was last used in the Wilber, Neb., area, which is about 40 miles southwest of the state’s capital.

On Tuesday, Lincoln police named two people of interest: Aubrey C. Trail, 51, and Bailey M. Boswell.

At a media briefing Tuesday morning, Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister declined to comment on how Trail and Boswell are possibly connected to Loofe’s disappearance, but said they are looking for the pair.

“Our investigation has revealed associates of Bailey Boswell and Aubrey Trail that reside in Kansas along with several other states outside of Nebraska,” Bliemeister told The Eagle.

Loofe’s friend and coworker, Terra Gehring, told Omaha’s KETV News last week that her friend was going on a date with the same woman she went out with the night before.

“She texted me and told me about the date she had (and) how great it went and she was excited to go on another date with her again Wednesday night,” the station reported.

When coworkers started telling Loofe’s family that she hadn’t shown up for work, they went to her home and no one answered the door. Her car was still in front, KETV reported.

Loofe is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She has several tattoos, including “Everything will be wonderful someday,” on the inside of her bicep.

The department is collaborating with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information on Loofe’s disappearance or the whereabouts of Trail and Boswell is asked to contact Lincoln police at 402-441-6000.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

