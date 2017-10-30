Police asking for information about woman found dead in truck

Wichita police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old woman as suspicious, Officer Charley Davidson said Monday.
Officers were called at about 8 a.m. Sunday when a 37-year-old man found the woman inside a pickup truck in the 1400 block of South Topeka. She was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, Davidson said.
There were no signs of obvious trauma, he said. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
A police report identifies the woman as Griffin Cruise.
Never miss a local story.
The truck belongs to her family. The man who found her doesn’t know her and was just in the area, Davidson said.
The Newman University student newspaper, The Vantage, reported her truck was in a parking lot across the street from where a party hosted by Newman students was being held. Davidson didn’t have any information about the party, but said the woman was found wearing a costume.
Clark Schafer, a Newman spokesman, said Cruise is not a student at the university.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Here at the police briefing getting updates on the 20 y.o. found deceased in her pickup truck outside a Newman University party. #ICTcrime pic.twitter.com/hoPAUutOEK— The Vantage (@VantageNU) October 30, 2017
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
Comments