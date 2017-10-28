Crime & Courts

19-year-old shot in head early Saturday

By Nichole Manna

October 28, 2017

A 19-year-old man was shot in the head early Saturday morning after arriving to a party being held in the 300 block of South Ida, Wichita police said.

Two other 19-year-old men told police they drove to the party just before 2 a.m. with the man who was shot. They parked and an unknown man fired several shots at their vehicle, Officer Charley Davidson said.

One of the men was hit in the head and taken to the hospital. He has been treated and released, Davidson said.

Officers found multiple shell casings in the area of Lewis and Laura.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 316-267-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

